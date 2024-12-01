Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $3,677,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,107.11, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock worth $1,826,606. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

