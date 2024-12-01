17,583 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,200 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

