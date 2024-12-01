17,998 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,441.92. This trade represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,186,121.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,443.05. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,673. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

