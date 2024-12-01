Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $232.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $335.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

