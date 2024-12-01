Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.1 %

Nutanix stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

