NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,986 shares of company stock valued at $240,602,399. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

