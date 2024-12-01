4,900 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.