Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $13,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,375,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,986 shares of company stock valued at $240,602,399 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

