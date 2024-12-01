Citigroup Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Essent Group worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 750,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

