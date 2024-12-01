The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 114,530 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 114,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

