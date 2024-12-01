The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,289 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.43% of Compass Diversified worth $24,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.68 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. Compass Diversified’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Diversified

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,456,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,865,340.85. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 2.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.