The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 251,045 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.59% of B2Gold worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

BTG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

