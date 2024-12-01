The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 3,005.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.73% of Camtek worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $140.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

