The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,512 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $24,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $3,884,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,478. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.