The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.80 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of GFL Environmental worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.