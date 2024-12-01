John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.48% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8,577.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,607,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,817,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

NYSEARCA:JHCB opened at $21.48 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

