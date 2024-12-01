General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

GIS stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

