Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

