The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,504 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Entegris worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of ENTG opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

