The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 9,057 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Integer were worth $24,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $140.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

