The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 317,639 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in News were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in News by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,951,000 after buying an additional 761,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in News by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 316,076 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

