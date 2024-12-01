The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.62 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.22% of Malibu Boats worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $51,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $854.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

