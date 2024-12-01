Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,624 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.0 %

HAS stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

