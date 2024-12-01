Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

MOH opened at $297.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.00. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

