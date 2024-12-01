Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 35.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 347,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE AM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.