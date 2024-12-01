Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth $28,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $33.99 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

