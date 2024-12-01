Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $54.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.95.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.03. Braze has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,911 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Braze by 18.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

