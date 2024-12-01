Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,094.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,227 shares of company stock worth $47,398,820. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $370.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

