Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,650 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 550.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

