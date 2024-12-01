Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,650 Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 550.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SRVR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.
About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.