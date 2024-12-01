Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,449,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.