Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $342,000 Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 15.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

