Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

