Citigroup Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $228,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 3.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BSM opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

