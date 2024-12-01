Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 196.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.6 %

NHC stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

