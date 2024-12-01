EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 116.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

