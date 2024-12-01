Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BrightView were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $13,086,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 14.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair raised shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

BrightView Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

