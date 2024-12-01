Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $141.34. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

