Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $312,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BRC by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 351,757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in BRC by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 802,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRC

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

In related news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,392.31. This represents a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

BRC Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.