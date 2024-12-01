Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of XYLG opened at $33.15 on Friday. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.
About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
