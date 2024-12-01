Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

KRUS stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

