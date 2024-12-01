Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.
A number of analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
