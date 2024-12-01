Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

