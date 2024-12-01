Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,977 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,141 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

