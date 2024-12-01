Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Wix.com worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $2,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $223.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

