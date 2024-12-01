Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,901,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. This trade represents a 23.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

