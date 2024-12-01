Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $342,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $165,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACAD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock valued at $414,551. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

