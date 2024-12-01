Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Century Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Century Communities stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.