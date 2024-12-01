Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $317,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $285.79 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

