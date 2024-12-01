Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.