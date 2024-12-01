Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.