Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 101,971 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,971 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EVH opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

